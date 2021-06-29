Rastrick pupils get their pinnies on for classmate

The students at Highbury School raised £185

Six-year-old Esmée Scott has cystic fibrosis - a genetic life-limiting health condition which slowly damages the lungs over time, making it harder to breathe.

She and her friends at Highbury School, on Lower Edge Road, got their rolling pins out for a fundraising bake sale in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

They also donned yellow for the charity’s Wear Yellow awareness day and their efforts have collected £185 for the charity.

Highbury School Assistant Head Teacher Sarah Gumbs said: “We had a lovely day on Wear Yellow Day.

“Living with cystic fibrosis can be challenging but Esmée is such a happy and much-loved pupil – a ray of sunshine!

“All of Esmée’s classmates were so happy to support her and the money raised will help the Cystic Fibrosis Trust be there for everyone with cystic fibrosis across the UK.”

Cystic Fibrosis causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system. This causes lung infections and problems with digesting food.

Most cases of cystic fibrosis in the UK are picked up at birth using the newborn screening heel prick test.

Symptoms usually start in early childhood and vary from child to child, but the condition gets slowly worse over time, with the lungs and digestive system becoming increasingly damaged.

Treatments are available to help reduce the problems caused by the condition and make it easier to live with, but sadly life expectancy is shortened.

The median predicted age of survival for cystic fibrosis is 49 for men and 45 for women.