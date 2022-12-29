Rastrick resident's fundraising bid for Motor Neurone Disease Association

Jamie Boyle

Jamie Boyle, 44, says he has been inspired by motor neurone disease sufferers Rob Burrow and Stephen Darby, as well as Bradford City fan Richard Barrett, who passed away from the condition.

Jamie has leukaemia and is diabetic but says doing his fundraising attempt will help him cope with them.

"Some people might find this challenge easy, but to me it is a challenge," he said.

"I also hold down a full time job so it’s definitely not easy going for me, but being ill does not mean I have to feel sorry for myself or want other people’s sympathy, I don’t.

"I feel like giving back helps me cope and also gives me great pride."

Jamie was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2009 and receives treatment for it every month.

"I felt sorry for myself for a couple of years, then had to pick myself up so I put my energy into charity work or volunteering.

"It is life-threatening and there’s no cure but certain treatments seem to stabilise it and I receive the best care.

"I’m up there with high risk patients but I try not to look at it that way and I take each day as it comes.

"I am so grateful I work at Solenis in Bradford, I have great support from my colleagues plus every charity event I do, for example a sky dive for Overgate, they have backed me 100 per cent, which I am truly grateful for "

Jamie's previous fundraising attempts have been in aid of the Bradford Burns Unit and Bradford Street Angels.

As well as his job, Jamie is a facilitator for Andy's Man Club.

"It's been a great thing to be involved with and I know the guys will always be there," he said.

"I can’t attend as much now but it’s given me life tools to be positive and I have nothing but respect for what they do."

Jamie will be walking around the Calder Valley and Bradford for his fundraising challenge.

"I don’t want people to feel sorry for me," he added, "I want people to be inspired by me, that’s all."