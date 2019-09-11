Rastrick woman's brave seven-peak climb

A RASTRICK woman with a rare condition that makes it sore to walk is taking on a mammoth seven-mountain trekking challenge.

Jennie Duncan, 31, says she will battle through the pain caused by Lipoprotein Lipase Deficiency (LPLD) to complete the hike.

She was only diagnosed with the condition last year, having suffered for most of her life with its symptoms which include stomach cramps, reflux and fatigue.

She says she is determined to raise awareness of the condition and funds for research into it.

“Maybe if the condition was better known about and recognised it would not have taken so long to be diagnosed,” she said.

“I’m just going to battle on.”

She will be joined in the challenge by her partner James Murry, 29, from Dewsbury.

The pair have already completed three of the seven climbs - Whernside Mount, Scafel Pike and Ben Nevis.

They are still to tackle Snowdon, Inglebrough, Pen -Y-gent and Kinder Scout.

LPLD is a genetic disorder which causes stomach pain and deposits of fat under the skin, and which can lead to problems with the pancreas and liver, which can in turn lead to diabetes.

Jennie said she is at high risk of suffering a stroke or a heart attack.

“Due to the condition I suffer really badly with my feet,” she added.

“I have spots and lumps on them that make it extremely painful to be on them most of the time but after getting the diagnosis I was determined to make a difference where I can.”

The money raised will go to the LPLD Alliance. To donate, email Jennie at nessieduncan1987@gmail.com.