Craig Whittaker said: “Here we are, once again, in December and I would like to take the opportunity to wish the people of Calder Valley and the entirety of Calderdale a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

"I hope that this is an exciting time for you all with your friends and family. Whatever your political beliefs, I hope that we can all unite and that this special time brings you happiness and prosperity.

"I also hope that you have a wonderful New Year. 2022 has been a difficult year for many across the country.

Craig Whittaker MP

"I have visited many community organisations and attend lots of fundraising events over the past year in Calder Valley and still, after 12 years of being an MP, the resilience of our communities never ceases to amaze me.

"Be it a neighbour that is ill, flooding across our towns, or the cost-of-living crisis – the people of Calder Valley always pull together when times are hard and come out the other side seizing opportunities to become even more resilient.

"Christmas is a great time for reflection. As I reflect today, I say to you all, at present, things may seem to be very difficult. I understand this.

"However, I believe in our qualities as a people and in our strength as a community. Together, we can achieve so much, and together, we will get through anything.

