A group of walkers have been on a three-day trek in memory of a much-missed Calderdale teenager.

The team of 17 set off from Halifax and walked all the way to Blackpool in honour of Bailiff Bridge’s Naomi Gough, who died aged just 19 following a car crash in Halifax in 2007.

Her family say she was a bright, happy, caring and beautiful young woman, who was “full of fun and had a fantastic sense of humour”.

She was also someone her sister, brother and friends could always turn to for support and advice, and went out of her way to help others.

Some of the walkers who took part

The Walk 4 Naomi participants included Naomi’s 12-year-old nephew Rafe Gough, and nieces 12-year-old Rose Midgley and seven-year-old Orla Midgley.

Naomi’s mum Bev Gough said the children who took part in the walk, who also included 15-year-old Lacey Chalmers, were “phenomenal”.

“Blisters, aches and pains did not take the smiles off their faces as they tackled this walk, which any adult who has participated agree this is extremely tough going,” she said.

The sponsored walk has become an annual event which has raised thousands for The Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation over the years.

Naomi Gough was 19 when she died after a crash in Halifax

The charity, set up by Naomi’s loved ones, offers financial help and emotional support to families of children killed on the road, as well as educating future drivers about avoiding dangerous driving.

"I never thought that the walk would still be an event for our charity where my grandchildren would insist on being a part of,” said Bev.

"They’ve said they’re all coming again next year.”

To donate to the charity, visit https://www.justgiving.com/charity/naomicherigough