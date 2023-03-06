News you can trust since 1853
Reckless sports car driver nipping around part of Calderdale with a man in the boot

This daredevil sports car driver was captured on a Calderdale road with a man casually sitting in the boot.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The picture, shared on social media, was taken yesterday afternoon (Sunday) between Barkisland and Krumlin.

The concerned poster said: “If that lad had fallen out of the boot he could easily have been badly hurt or killed.”

Anyone with concerns about dangerous driving in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The driver was captured driving between Barkisland and Krumlin
The car was driving between Barkisland and Krumlin
