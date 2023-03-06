Reckless sports car driver nipping around part of Calderdale with a man in the boot
This daredevil sports car driver was captured on a Calderdale road with a man casually sitting in the boot.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The picture, shared on social media, was taken yesterday afternoon (Sunday) between Barkisland and Krumlin.
The concerned poster said: “If that lad had fallen out of the boot he could easily have been badly hurt or killed.”
Anyone with concerns about dangerous driving in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.