Reckless sports car driver nipping around part of Calderdale with a man in the boot

The picture, shared on social media, was taken yesterday afternoon (Sunday) between Barkisland and Krumlin.

The concerned poster said: “If that lad had fallen out of the boot he could easily have been badly hurt or killed.”

Anyone with concerns about dangerous driving in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The driver was captured driving between Barkisland and Krumlin