Record-breaking Overgate Annual Ball raises £81,000 for the hospice
An impressive £81,000 raised for the hospice at the event, hosted at The Arches in Dean Clough and attended by 300 guests.
The total was reached with a selection of fundraising opportunities on the night including a live auction with once-in-a-lifetime prizes, one of which being the chance fund the care at Overgate Hospice on Christmas Day.
Excitement built in the room thanks to the hotly anticipated ‘Unlock the Rock’ which contained a diamond necklace kindly donated by Lister Horsfall Jewellers worth over £1,700.
Overgate staff sold keys for £10 throughout the evening and later guests were invited to try their key in the lock, with the winning key taking home the beautiful item.
The vital funds raised on the night will go straight back to patient care, thanks to the generosity of local people and businesses in donating many of the prizes on offer and sponsoring the event.
Other entertainment on the night included a Best Bids auction with prizes including overnight breaks, an exclusive cookery class, and wine tasting experiences.
The evening was brought to a close with live entertainment from local band Suzie and the Groove.
Jess Bailey, Events Fundraiser at Overgate, said: “It was a very special evening with such a great atmosphere in the room. It was truly humbling to see a room filled with such generosity and care for the hospice.
"We were overwhelmed to have received such amazing support from local businesses donating prizes for the night and, of course, those who donated and bid on the night.”
The event was kindly sponsored by local businesses Leo Group, IFT Wealth Management, Grid Thirteen, Falconer Print & Packaging and A Safe UK, who all attended the event.