To celebrate Refugee Week, St Augustine’s Centre is asking people across the borough to create paper birds with messages of compassion and welcome.

The creations will be put together to form a flock which will go on show at Artworks Halifax during Refugee Week later this month.

Sara Robinson, Centre Director at the charity, said: “The theme of this year’s Refugee Week is compassion and we want to show how caring so many people in Halifax and Calderdale are when it comes to supporting people fleeing war and persecution.

St Augustine's Centre is also holding an open day as part of Refugee Week

“We have chosen birds as a symbol of compassion because they represent freedom and migration. Often birds fly together in unison, taking in turns to lead and support one another.

"It is that spirit of co-operation and compassion for one another that sits at the heart of Refuge Week and indeed Calderdale as we are a Valley of Sanctuary.”

St Augustine’s Centre is currently running workshops in five schools where artists are working with children to make birds which will also contribute to the exhibition.

People of all ages are invited to design their own birds and make them out of paper or lightweight material, or they can download templates from the St Augustine’s Centre website here.

“We’d would love to see the diversity of our community reflected in our flock, just don’t forget to add you message of compassion on to your bird,” said Sara.

People should drop their birds off at either St Augustine’s Centre or Artworks anytime before June 15.

The exhibition will from June 19 to June 25.

Other events taking place for Refugee Week in Calderdale include the live streaming of renowned author, refugee rights activist and former child refugee Gulwali Passarlay in conversation and a community arts event at Project Colt in Elland.

St Augustine’s is also holding an open day from 11am until 2pm on Tuesday, June 20.