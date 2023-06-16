The image - depicting a woman who fled Bangladesh and another woman she met through a befriending programme in Halifax – illustrates this year’s theme of compassion and that Calderdale welcomes people fleeing war and persecution.

The artwork, measuring 50m by 40m, was created by Sand In Your Eye with help from St Augustine’s Centre – a Halifax charity which helps people forced to flee their homes – as well as volunteers from local groups and school children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman pictured fled Bangladesh with her husband two years ago after he was tortured and his life endangered because of his political allegiances.

This amazing image was created on Savile Park Moor in Halifax

From arriving in the UK with nothing, they are now rebuilding their lives. They are learning English, catering skills and they volunteer at St Augustine’s Centre which they describe as their "second home”.

“We were introduced to our befriender who has helped us through difficult times and reduced our sadness,” she said. “This is what compassion means to us.

“Being part of the community here has helped us with everything from providing clothes and food to helping us with education and even our mental health. Here we feel safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Augustine’s Centre Director Sara Robinson said: “This Refugee Week we want to celebrate the compassion of the people of Halifax and Calderdale and the many ways we welcome refugees.

School children helped with the artwork

"The large artwork at Savile Park reflects the rich connection between the two women and the thousands of people across this valley who practise compassion for one another every day.

“The number of people living in the UK who have fled war and persecution is less than one per cent of our total population.

“If any one of us had to flee our homes and loved ones, we’d need to know there would be somewhere in the world we could go to rebuild our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are proud here in Calderdale to be a Valley of Sanctuary.”

School children and artists at work