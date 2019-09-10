Refurbished Calderdale community centre celebrates official launch with family fun day

Trustees, funders and local residents were joined by the Mayor of Calderdale and the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire to celebrate the opening of a refurbished Rastrick community centre with a big Family Fun Day.

The event to celebrate the opening of the Space@Field Lane was masterminded by some of the young people of the estate in conjunction with the Space group and was supported by the iWill Youth Social Action Fund which encourages young people into volunteering.

Read: Where you might spot film crews as Last Tango in Halifax starts filming new series

Following five years of grant applications, design work and refurbishment, all developed and organised by local residents, the new facility is open to serve the community.

The centre has two large areas, The Hall and The Hub, together with a community cafe, computer room and small meeting room. The Space is now available for hire by groups and organisations, or by individuals for private celebrations. Five children's birthday parties have already been booked and many more are expected.

The day was full of fun activities enjoyed by all including inflatable darts and basketball, races, human fruit machine, tombola, bag a teddy, giant Connect Four and free ice cream provided by Rastrick Big Local.

Space trustee Mary Green said: "Following all the work on the refurbishment of the centre it has been wonderful that everyone has been very positive today about how welcoming the centre is and they also enjoyed the activities available. It's up to all of us to pitch in and get things going”.

Read: These changes are being made to Calderdale's polling stations and boundaries

The cafe is just operating limited hours at the moment and residents can call in for a cuppa and find out what else may be on offer or take advantage of the free wifi.

Group Chair, Steve Tipton said: “The day couldn’t have gone better, everyone was amazed at the refurbishment and the various activities on offer, especially free ice cream. I must give a huge thanks to the trustees, staff, volunteers, young people and all who helped on the day to make it a fantastic day for all”.

If anyone wishes to find out more or are interested in getting involved, please get in touch with the Centre Manager on 01484 556924 or send an e-mail to mail@thespaceatfieldlane.org.uk

Read: 23 things you can no longer do in Halifax town centre