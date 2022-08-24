Registration day for Brighouse Third Age Group to take place at Waring Green Community Centre
Brighouse Third Age Group Registration day is on September 5 between 10am and 12pm at Waring Green Community Centre.
By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:45 pm
Old and new members are welcome to enrol for the year 2022/2023 at the Membership fee of £14. There will also be chance to sign up for the classes starting on September 12, costing £10 per class per term.
On September 6 at 2pm there will be the September Forum when the Speaker will be David Sibbald on the subject of "Judy Garland - her highs and lows".
