Ringo – who went missing on Saturday morning around Dukes End and Greenland Road on the moors above Hebden Bridge and Todmorden – turned up earlier this evening (Wednesday).

His Hebden Bridge owner, Jess Fryer, posted on social media that he was alive and she was taking him for medical care.

She thanked the dog walker who found her beloved pet on the moors.

Ringo had been missing for four days

Jess had made several desperate appeals for anyone who had seen Ringo to get in touch on Facebook.

She was joined by farmers and other dog walkers for several searches of the area where he was last seen.

They were scouring in bushes, long grass, under trees, gullies, and anywhere he could have either fallen or dug himself into.

But not even a tracker dog and two drones could find the lost pet – until tonight.

Sixteen-year-old Ringo is deaf and can not see very well.

His plight caught the attention of many people across Calderdale, including Paula Lane, who played Kylie Platt in Coronation Street.

She shared the appeal to find Ringo on Instagram and said she was overjoyed to hear he had been found.

“I’ve just heard the news that, against all the odds, Ringo has been found alive on the moors.

"His owners have gone to collect him and I hope their cuddles give him the strength to carry on.