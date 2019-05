Chris Lawless became the first British winner of the race after defending champion Greg Van Avermaet won an enthralling final stage in Leeds. No less than 800,000 spectators witnessed a gripping conclusion on Sunday, taking the overall roadside attendance to 1.96 million over the four days of action. Take a look at all the pictures from the start of the race here.

Henry Montesinos-Walker, seven, with mum Helea Walker. jpimedia Buy a Photo

From the left, Tyler James, five, Sophia Bielawska, four, Jack Crawshaw, four, George Holbrough, two, and Alex Hobrough, four. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 stage 4 starts at the Piece Hall, Halifax. 2018 winner Greg Van Avermaet. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 stage 4 starts at the Piece Hall, Halifax. Mark Cavendish. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more