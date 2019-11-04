Remembering Todmorden’s wartime contribution with free taster tour of Town Hall

The next free taster tour of Todmorden Town Hall will be on Sunday 10 November at 2pm and focus on the role of the Town Hall during both World Wars.

The November tour of the historic Todmorden building will take place on Remembrance Sunday and visitors will be able to hear about how the Town Hall was used during the conflicts from 1914-1918 and from 1939-1945.

Town Hall volunteers will guide visitors around the building and share stories about the building and the town during this period.

Wartime stories will include the tale of the town’s adopted ship, the HMS Vidette, whose plaque is in the court area in the Town Hall and the contribution of the local Fielden family to the wartime efforts.

The tour will begin at 2pm outside the Town Hall on the opposite side of the road to the pediment.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “It’s fitting that the Town Hall tour on Remembrance Sunday will focus of the wartime stories of the building and the wider town.

“Our passionate volunteers will guide visitors around the majestic building and bring to life the stories from this fascinating, but moving, period in history.”

Tours of Todmorden Town Hall usually take place on the first Sunday of the month and look to raise awareness about the history of the Town Hall.

Members of The Friends of Todmorden Town Hall group are also sharing their passion, skills and experience to increase the profile of the Town Hall and build support in the community for this much loved building. The group always welcome new members and there are a variety of roles available. Anyone interested in getting involved can give as little or as much time as they can spare.

To find out more about becoming a Friend of Todmorden Town Hall, contact Linda from the Friends group at lindacarrollbentley@yahoo.co.uk or search on Facebook for ‘Friends of Todmorden Town Hall’.

For more information about the tours or to become a Town Hall volunteer, contact Todmorden Information Centre on 01706 818181 or email todmorden@ytbtic.co.uk.