Remembrance Day service held in Halifax town centre

A Remembrance Day service has taken place in Halifax town centre at the Duke of Wellington's regimental memorial in Woolshops.

The service was attended by the Mayor of Calderdale Dot Foster and leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift, as well as other civic dignitaries, plus past and present service personnel and members of the public.

The Last Post was played on the 11th chime of town hall clock before a two minute's silence. There were also readings and prayers before the service ended with the National Anthem.

Mayor of Calderdale Dot Foster said: "It is fitting that we meet at the Duke of Wellington's memorial, unveiled earlier this year. The Dukes have a long association with Halifax and many who have served with the regiment have also paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"We remember those who have fallen in conflict, who gave their lives so that we may see peace, and especially all those whose names are inscribed in the major war memorials and plaques across the borough.

"We also remember those who have been injured in battle and those whose lives have been changed forever, and the families of those killed or injured in action."