Marine David Moffat was one of eight servicemen who died taking part in a commando raid using kayaks on ships in German-occupied France during World War II.

Operation Frankton took place in December 1942, damaging six vessels in the port of Bordeaux.

Winston Churchill believed the mission shortened the war by six months.

Cockleshell hero David Moffat

The young men paddled 75 miles through treacherous seas in two-man canoes – or ‘cockles’ – to reach their target.

At the mercy of the tides and the bitter cold, the men were launched to attach limpet mines to the enemy craft.

The first canoe was holed as it was launched and so it was left to the remaining five and their crew of 10 men lead by Major "Blondie" Hasler to complete the mission.

Hasler and his partner Marine Bill Sparks were the only survivors. The others paid the ultimate price. Among them was David Moffat, a former Halifax schoolboy and Scout who was only 22.

He and fellow marine Corporal George Sheard capsized as their boat was battered by the waves.

They were saved by their comrades who towed them. But eventually their pals were forced to make the toughest decision to have a chance of success they had to abandon the pair to the sea.

David’s body washed ashore on the beach at Gros Joncs 10 days later and it is believed he was buried by German soldiers in the sand dunes.

His bravery has never been forgotten, immortalised on plaques and at war cemeteries in both England and France.

This autumn, Calderdale councillors heard the council had been requested to support a plan to replicate the journey of the Cockleshell Heroes and offer some recognition of Marine Moffat.

To date, the only dedication Marine Moffat has received from Calderdale is a dedication in the War Memorial Book at Halifax Town Hall.

Governance and Business Committee members discussed appropriate ways to offer recognition and it was suggested Bankfield Museum at Boothtown, Halifax, which has strong military connections, might be an appropriate place.