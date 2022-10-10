Remembrance service to take place at Halifax Minster as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week

The service is in memory for for all babies who have died and is welcome to anyone who would like to attend.

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from October 9 to 15.

Ben Moorhouse, trustee of the Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, said: “This is a time when we can all come together and celebrate the love for our babies and their existence.”

Halifax Minster

Ben’s latest extreme challenge is walking the Shibden Wall 50 times in one day on Saturday, October 15, the final day of Baby Loss Awareness Week, to raise funds for research to help save babies’ lives.

He can be supported at www.justgiving.com/shibdenwall.

The charity is also lighting up Wainhouse Tower in pink and blue during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which is being supported by Calderdale Council.