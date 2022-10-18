Remembrance Sunday service in Bailiff Bridge cancelled again this year - here is where you can go instead
One of the borough’s biggest Remembrance Sunday services has been cancelled for the third year.
The service that usually takes place in Bailiff Bridge in the morning will not happen this year – but people are being urged to attend a service in Brighouse instead.
This will take place at St Martin’s Parish Church, on Church Lane in Brighouse, at 10.45am on Sunday, November 13. The commemorations will include a procession to the war memorial in Rydings Park for approximately 11am before the service will resume in the church.
The Bailiff Bridge service has been cancelled for the previous two years because of the pandemic.
Most Popular
Organisers say this year’s cancellation is an exception, and it should be back next year.
Remembrance Sunday – on Sunday, November 13 – is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have courageously defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.