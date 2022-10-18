Remembrance Sunday service in Bailiff Bridge cancelled again this year - here is where you can go instead

The service that usually takes place in Bailiff Bridge in the morning will not happen this year – but people are being urged to attend a service in Brighouse instead.

This will take place at St Martin’s Parish Church, on Church Lane in Brighouse, at 10.45am on Sunday, November 13. The commemorations will include a procession to the war memorial in Rydings Park for approximately 11am before the service will resume in the church.

The Bailiff Bridge service has been cancelled for the previous two years because of the pandemic.

Councillors, dignitaires and guests attending the Brighouse Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the war memorial in Rydings Park last year

Organisers say this year’s cancellation is an exception, and it should be back next year.