News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Rescue team help injured dog walker in Calderdale woods

Volunteer rescuers were called out to search for woman who was hurt after falling in woods near Hebden Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:52 am

The woman was walking her dog in Middle Dean Wood in Pecket Well when she injured her leg on Monday night.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to find and help the woman at 8.41pm.

Once she was found, she was given pain relief, placed on a stretcher and carried out onto the road to a waiting ambulance.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

Most Popular

The rescue team has thanked Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England who took care of the woman’s dog, Scout, overnight.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue team are trained volunteers who are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

They rely on donations, which go towards their running costs, maintaining their base, equipment and vehicles, or the purchase of equipment.

To find out more or donate, visit their website at https://cvsrt.org.uk/

Rescue teamCalderdaleVolunteerHebden BridgeEngland