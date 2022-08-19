Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was walking her dog in Middle Dean Wood in Pecket Well when she injured her leg on Monday night.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to find and help the woman at 8.41pm.

Once she was found, she was given pain relief, placed on a stretcher and carried out onto the road to a waiting ambulance.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

The rescue team has thanked Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England who took care of the woman’s dog, Scout, overnight.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue team are trained volunteers who are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

They rely on donations, which go towards their running costs, maintaining their base, equipment and vehicles, or the purchase of equipment.