Rescuers help cyclist hurt near Calderdale woods
Volunteer rescuers helped a man who was injured after falling near Midgley.
By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:53 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:56 pm
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called out at 5.28pm on Wednesday (August 31) by paramedics to the man who had been out biking above Brearley Wood and had suffered a hip injury.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service were first on scene and provided initial medical care. The rescue team provided further aid including pain relief, before moving the man onto a stretcher, covering him in a warming winter casualty bag and carrying him to an ambulance.