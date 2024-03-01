Residents asked for their views on Bailiff Bridge play area
Views are being sought on the future of Bailiff Bridge play area after a petition to improve it attracted 1,000 signatures.
The Friends of Bailiff Bridge Memorial Park and Residents Association have launched a survey asking for people’s views on what they would like to see in the play area.
There will also be two public meetings on the issue at Bailiff Bridge Community Centre, on Monday, March 4 and Monday, March 11, both at 3.15pm.
