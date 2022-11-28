Residents left baffled why road in their Calderdale village has been closed for nearly ten months
Angry residents have been left baffled why a road in their Calderdale village has been closed for nearly ten months.
Stocks Lane, in Luddenden, has been inaccessible since the start of February after a wall collapsed.
Neil Thomas is the local milkman and says he has contacted Calderdale Council several times but hasn't had any answers over when the road will re-open.
"It's been like this since February 4, and nobody's done anything as far as I know, and I go through it every day," he said.
"When I've made enquiries they just say it's being sorted, but nothing happens.
"I have to go round and come the other way and it puts an hour a week on my route, which is costing me money.
"Half of the village think 'what the hell's going on, why hasn't anyone done anything?' but the other half like it because it's quiet.
"But it's a main thoroughfare through the village, and I can't understand why nobody's done anything at all."
Richard Mallinson, who lives in Mount Tabor, around a mile from the road, said: "I am amazed and frustrated, it is at least nine months yet nothing seems to have happened.
"To me it is the responsibility of Calderdale Council to re-open the road.
"Who pays for it I’m not bothered.
"I assume the council are in contact with the homeowner regarding insurance, but how can it go on for so long?
"The council should re-open the road and sort out finances later.
"I am sure the council's solicitors can get involved. But it needs sorting.
"Even if they start work tomorrow, it’s going to be at least another six months.
"I suppose one solution is permanently close the road. Then everyone will know where they stand.
"To me these events unfortunately highlight the council’s total inefficiency."
Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “Stocks Lane in Luddenden village has been closed since February 2022, following the collapse of a private wall.
“The Council closed the road for safety reasons and quickly began the process of identifying the owner of the wall to request they take urgent action.
“We have been in regular contact with the owner and their insurance company regarding the necessary repair. The insurance company has now agreed responsibility, but we are still awaiting details from them as to when work is due to take place, allowing the road to reopen.
“This is a complicated piece of work, but we’ve been reassured we will have an update from the insurers in the coming weeks and confirmation of a start date. Once we have any further information from the insurers we will update local residents ”