Respect Halifax's 999 crews this Bonfire Night plea

Halifax MP Holly Lynch is urging people to enjoy Bonfire Night safely

Holly Lynch, who led a campaign for tougher sentences for anyone who attacks emergency workers, said some previous year’s celebrations have seen “unacceptable” behaviour towards 999 crews.

“I know many families across Calderdale will be looking forward to bonfire night celebrations and the fire service are already working hard to make sure that can happen safely," she said.

"Sadly across West Yorkshire in the past, we have had individuals who have used bonfire night as an excuse to engage in anti-social behaviour – and totally unacceptable behaviour towards the emergency services.

"With MPs from across Parliament I delivered the ‘Protect the Protectors’ law which means tougher sentences for any individuals who attack emergency service workers. The rise in body worn video and cameras on fire engines mean that those individuals are caught and made to face the consequences.

"I thank everyone for enjoying bonfire night responsibly and urge them to show the fire service their appreciation on what is an incredibly busy period for them.”

The fire service is holding a bonfire and display at its headquarters on Bradford Road in Birkenshaw on Saturday, November 6 from 5pm.