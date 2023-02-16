Retro: 28 photos from the last time King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Halifax at The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and Halifax Borough Market
Today marks five years since King Charles was last in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago
The monarch was in Halifax on February 16, 2018 when he visited The Piece Hall, Dean Clough Mills and Halifax Borough Market.
People turned out in force to welcome him and Queen Camilla to the borough.
Take a look at our photos from this retro gallery.
