The Courier has always been more than happy to shout loudly and proudly about the amazing achievements of Calderdale’s schools and young people.
From fantastic fundraising and prestigious awards to interesting visitors and brilliant shows, we love hearing about them and sharing them with the rest of the borough and beyond.
Here, we take a step back in time to 2008 and 2009 and share some photos from our archives of youngsters making their mark.
If your school has an achievement or event for us to cover, please email [email protected] .
1. Retro Halifax: 17 photos of kids from schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale making the news in 2008 and 2009
Mrs Wadsworth's Reception class and KS 1 children from St John's School, Clifton, present their nativity, 'Christmas Recipe' in school. Pictured (from left) are:- Ollie Thorpe, Harry Thompson, Jyoti Kaur, Casper Lawton and Alice Carlton, all four-years-old. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Retro Halifax: 17 photos of kids from schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale making the news in 2008 and 2009
St Patricks School children trying out the free gingerbread men as part of the Totally Locally shopping campaign in Elland town centre, Elland.
Pictured (from left) are:- Megan Illand, 11, Josephine Clark, 10 and Nancy Carter, 10. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Retro Halifax: 17 photos of kids from schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale making the news in 2008 and 2009
Launch of Sports Leadership Acadamy with students from all around Calderdale High Schools taking part.
Pictured (from back left) are:- Kate Bullock, 16 - North Halifax Grammar, Elliott Stoutt (ok), 16 - Rastrick High, Lewis Saleem, 16 - Ryburn Valley High and Andrew Thomas, 16, from Todmorden High and Pete Richardson - community sports coach, In front:- Kirsty Rowan, 16 - Brooksbank High, Carrie-Anne Sutcliffe, 16 - Sowerby Bridge High and Jodie Hoyle, 15 - Halifax High. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Retro Halifax: 17 photos of kids from schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale making the news in 2008 and 2009
Inter-school football competition at Holy Trinity CE Primary School, Halifax From the left, Lewis Horne, seven, from Sacred Heart, Joe Walsh, six, from Holy Trinity, Jack Lumb, six, from St Mary's, Jaden Minto, six, from Savile Park, Zain Mirza, seven, from Parkinson Lane, Bailey Dawson, six, from Bolton Brow, and Jake Stackhouse, six, from All Saints Photo: Jim Fitton