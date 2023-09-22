4 . Retro Halifax: 17 photos of kids from schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale making the news in 2008 and 2009

Inter-school football competition at Holy Trinity CE Primary School, Halifax From the left, Lewis Horne, seven, from Sacred Heart, Joe Walsh, six, from Holy Trinity, Jack Lumb, six, from St Mary's, Jaden Minto, six, from Savile Park, Zain Mirza, seven, from Parkinson Lane, Bailey Dawson, six, from Bolton Brow, and Jake Stackhouse, six, from All Saints Photo: Jim Fitton