Town Deal funding – already approved for Brighouse and awaiting Government approval for Todmorden – means future works on markets at either end of the Calder Valley are in the pipeline.

In Brighouse £3 million has been allocated to creating a new market with space for 40 fixed and pop-up stalls, new toilets and some public space.

Proposals for a public space area next to Todmorden Market including retractable outdoor market stalls form part of Todmorden town deal plans

An artist’s impression of how the new Brighouse Market might look. Picture: Brighouse Town Deal

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said in light of this Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Markets Working Party and officers should discuss how the inevitable disruptions would be managed.

He recommended a lot of communication with traders should be part of the process.

Alan Lee, the council’s lead for Corporate Asset and Facilities Management, said transition periods would impact on a number of markets.

“A significant level of investment is going into those markets but it is recognised there will be disruption in the short and medium term but hopefully with longer term benefits,” he said.

Brighouse Market

"The council needed to position itself to be ready for the transition periods.

“It would be a case of how the council supported market traders during those periods, following on a difficult time with the Covid pandemic and events afterwards.”

Working party Chair Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) agreed disruption could be anticipated and how it was dealt with was “absolutely crucial.”

Coun Howard Blagbrough