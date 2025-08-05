REVEALED: Here's how much Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust made from hospital parking charges over the last three years
Paying to park at the hospital in Calderdale and at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary earned the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust £2,932,501 over the last three financial years.
The first 30 minutes are free to park at both hospitals to allow drop-offs and pick-ups.
It costs £3.50 to park for up to two hours, £5.50 for between two and four hours, £7 for between four and six hours and £9 for more than six hours.
There are 415 parking spaces at Calderdale Royal Hospital, reduced from 828 due to the building work on the multi storey car park
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s Director of Finance, Gary Boothby, said: “All the income generated from all of our Trust car parks is reinvested back into our hospital services.
"We offer a wide range of exemptions in addition to a weekly car parking pass for visitors, and this information is on our website.”