REVEALED: The 9 worst hotspots in Calderdale for anti-social behaviour

There were 2,358 anti-social behaviour complaints last year from Calderdale residents to the police, according to a Freedom of Information request, with the highest category ‘youth related’, which totalled 832.

Nuisance motorcycle or quad bike complaints totalled 770, while there were 228 complaints about adult nuisance behaviour (non alcohol related).

Nuisance behaviour relating to a car or van drew 186 complaints, while there were 161 complaints about fireworks.