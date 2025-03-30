Young people in hooded topsYoung people in hooded tops
REVEALED: The 9 worst hotspots in Calderdale for anti-social behaviour

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are the nine worst hotspots in Calderdale for complaints to West Yorkshire Police about anti-social behaviour last year.

There were 2,358 anti-social behaviour complaints last year from Calderdale residents to the police, according to a Freedom of Information request, with the highest category ‘youth related’, which totalled 832.

Nuisance motorcycle or quad bike complaints totalled 770, while there were 228 complaints about adult nuisance behaviour (non alcohol related).

Nuisance behaviour relating to a car or van drew 186 complaints, while there were 161 complaints about fireworks.

There were 73 complainst related to alcohol, 70 complaints about e-bikes or scooters, 64 complaints about people’s neighbours and 24 complaints about littering or drugs paraphernalia.

54

1. St George's Square

54 Photo: Google Street View

45

2. Keighley Road, Ovenden

45 Photo: Google Street View

29

3. Elizabeth Street, Elland

29 Photo: Google Street View

26

4. Burnley Road

26 Photo: Google Street View

