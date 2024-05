The information comes courtesy of a Freedom of Information request to Calderdale Council and is for the 2023-24 financial year.

Calderdale Council say that 40 per cent of their car park income comes via the app (cashless), except for Shibden Park, which is about 15 per cent.

The council also said that £23,907 was their total spent on car park maintenance over the same period, and that they earned £1,093,804 in revenue in total from their car parks in 2023-24.

1 . Shibden Park £90,984Shibden Park (Mereside) car park, Shibden Park, Halifax, HX3 6XG Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

2 . Garden Street £87,392Garden St, Hebden Bridge HX7 8AQ Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Bull Green £73,924Lord Street Chambers, 36 Bull Grn, Halifax HX1 5AB Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . St Pol £67,454St. Pol Square, Hebden Bridge HX7 8EX Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales