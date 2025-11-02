Fly tippingplaceholder image
Fly tipping

REVEALED: The top 10 roads in Calderdale for reports of fly-tipping to the council

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
Calderdale has some beautiful countryside and picturesque landscapes but all too often this can be blighted by the scourge of fly-tipping.

A Freedom of Information request by the Halifax Courier has revealed the roads in our borough that have been subject to the most reports of fly-tipping made to Calderdale Council so far this year.

There have been 10,993 reports of fly-tipping made to the council since the start of 2023, during which time the council has spent at least £486,243 dealing with fly-tipping incidents.

The actual cost is higher, but due to an organisational restructure in how the council dealt with the issue, all the figures for 2023 are not available.

If you want to report fly-tipping to the council, you can do so here.

37 reports

1. Widdop Road, Heptonstall

37 reports Photo: Google Street View

28 reports

2. Jay House Lane, Clifton

28 reports Photo: Google Street View

23 reports

3. Bradford Old Road, Claremount

23 reports Photo: Google Street View

22 reports

4. Oldham Road, Ripponden

22 reports Photo: Google Street View

