REVEALED: The top 10 roads in Calderdale for reports of fly-tipping to the council

A Freedom of Information request by the Halifax Courier has revealed the roads in our borough that have been subject to the most reports of fly-tipping made to Calderdale Council so far this year.

There have been 10,993 reports of fly-tipping made to the council since the start of 2023, during which time the council has spent at least £486,243 dealing with fly-tipping incidents.

The actual cost is higher, but due to an organisational restructure in how the council dealt with the issue, all the figures for 2023 are not available.

If you want to report fly-tipping to the council, you can do so here.

2 . Jay House Lane, Clifton 28 reports Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales