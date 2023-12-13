She has been helping Halifax music fans discover artists old and new for 36 years but now Sharon Harrison is leaving Revo Records.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the founding members of the iconic Halifax record shop, she has seen generations of families visiting the store, with people she used to sell records to in their teens now coming in with their children.

"Revo is a massive part of me,” she said.

"Thirty-six years is a long time.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Harrison, who is leaving Revo Records after 36 years.

"I have loved and feel proud of being part of such an iconic shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store is one of the oldest in Halifax, established by Sharon, Nick Simonet, and Bev and Rick Kershaw in 1987.

It first opened by The Plummet Line pub, on Bull Close Lane, before moving to Northgate and then to its current home in Westgate Arcade.

When the shop first started, it was selling vinyl and CDs were starting to become popular. CD-buying then declined but there has been a huge resurgence in the interest in vinyl.

Sharon Harrison, who is leaving Revo Records after 36 years.

Revo has enjoyed many successful Record Store Days, including some which have seen people queuing from the early hours to be first in line, and one where someone set up camp from 5.30pm the previous day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also had several famous shoppers, including Sharleen Spiteri from Texas who even gave the shop a shout out on stage, describing it as “the best record shop in the world”.

There are people who used to visit the shop at its first premises who are still frequenting it today.

"Revo is a place that people love and we really do get to know them,” said Sharon.

"It's like an Aladdin's Cave, with vintage gems everywhere. You never know what is going to be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the things I'll miss most is the Saturday girls and boys. I have loved working with them.

"Often they will start off very shy but you see them really blossoming.

"I'll miss the customers as well. There are some who have been to all three of our shops.

"It's a bit like running a pub - you get to know what music people like and what they are like."

She says the owners of Revo, who took over last year, are doing a brilliant job.