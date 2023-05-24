News you can trust since 1853
Richard Turner: Hundreds gather to pay last respects to well-known Calderdale rugby stalwart

More than 500 people gathered to bid a fond farewell to a well-known and loved Old Brodleians RUFC president.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th May 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:47 BST

Richard Turner dedicated 40 years to the club in Hipperholme before dying aged 67 earlier this month following a short battle with cancer.

There was standing room only at St Matthew’s Church in Lightcliffe where his funeral was held on Monday (May 22).

Mr Turner, affectionately known by so many as “Bruce”, was well-known within the Yorkshire rugby scene, having served the Old Brodleians as President for four years, Chairman for 16 years and Junior Chairman for 15 years.

Richard Turner was affectionately known as "Bruce"Richard Turner was affectionately known as "Bruce"
Before that, he was also second team and third team captain during the 1970s and later coached numerous Brods junior teams.

Mr Turner was a key figure in setting up the Old Brodleians thriving youth section in the 1980s and, in 2012, he was presented with the Harold Brooksby Memorial Trophy by the Mayor of Calderdale for services to rugby.

The huge turnout at his funeral underpinned the huge impact he made on so many generations of local sports people.

The Reverend Canon Bob Cooper, once a player at the Brods, returned to the area to lead the service and summed Mr Turner up as “a big man, with a big heart who made a big difference”.

Richard Turner

Mr Turner’s daughter Diane said: “He was a dedicated family man, a passionate rugby enthusiast, and a committed volunteer in his community.”

A fund has been started to commemorate Mr Turner’s dedication to the rugby club that he loved and donations have already pass more than £7,000.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/brucies-memorial-fund .

