Richard Turner leaves a huge legacy for grassroot sport, having dedicated more than four decades of service

The Old Brodleians President, died aged 67 from cancer earlier this month.

Affectionately known by so many as “Bruce”, he was well known within the Yorkshire rugby scene.

Richard Turner

He was President at Old Brodleians RUFC for four years, Chairman for 16 years and Junior Chairman for 15 years.

Before that, he was also second team and third team captain during the 1970s, and later coached numerous Brods junior teams.

Mr Turner was a key figure in setting up the club’s thriving youth section in the 1980s and in 2012 he was presented with the Harold Brooksby Memorial Trophy by the Mayor of Calderdale for services to rugby.

Hundreds of comments have been posted on Old Brodleians’ social media reflecting the huge impact he made on so many generations of local sports people.

Mr Turner’s daughter Diane said: “He was a dedicated family man, a passionate rugby enthusiast, and a committed volunteer in his community.

"He fought a brave battle against cancer but unfortunately he passed away in a relatively short period of time.”

