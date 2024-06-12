Ripponden church with ‘devastating’ leaking roof gets share of £1 million grant to fix it
and live on Freeview channel 276
The wild winter weather blowing straight off the peaks of the Pennine Hills has been battering Stones Methodist Church in Ripponden.
In recent years, the rains have intensified, and the roof is now leaking and has caused significant water damage to the building. If left untreated, it could also lead to dry or wet rot in the eaves of the church.
To help fix the problem the church is to share in a £1 million urgent funding pay-out from the National Churches Trust.
The £30,000 grant will mean the church is able to make urgent repairs to fix the leaking roof.
Once the church roof is secure and watertight, the church will be using the rest of the grant to fund a new kitchen, as well as reorder the church to create more room for the different community groups.
All of this will ensure the church will be a much more welcoming place for visitors and for the community, which it serves.
Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is excited to be able to support Stones Methodist Church to enable them to carry out urgent roof repairs to their building.”
David Hill, Project Lead, Stones Methodist Church, said: “On behalf of Stones Methodist Church, I would like to sincerely thank National Churches Trust for generously supporting our project to repair our village church, make it watertight and improve it internally.”
“Making the building watertight is essential to secure both worship and community activities for many years to come, and the planned internal changes will double the amount of flexible space which we intend using seven days a week.
"Besides worship and fellowship activities, Stones Church also supports a pre-school, a nursery, a stage school, fitness classes, a guitar club, book club, community coffee mornings, talks, luncheon clubs and more.”
“Stones church is a beating heart in our community, and the generous financial support received from the National Churches Trust and other benefactors is a game changer, allowing Stones church to thrive and continue to serve our community for many years to come.”