Ripponden pub raises funds for Overgate Hospice

James Cooper, Director, with Vegas Elvis.

The pub took part in the Calderdale-wide Overgate Hospice Big Pub Quiz, on Thursday 18 November. Followed by a German beer themed experience in aid of the hospice on Friday 19 November.

A showpiece evening took place on Saturday 20 November, with live music from Vegas Elvis, a raffle and charity auction.

The auction was a roaring success, with highly sought-after big-ticket items fetching significant sums. Tickets to an England international Rugby Union fixture at Twickenham going for £560 and Everton Football Club shirt, signed by the entire squad, receiving £155.

Raffle prizes helped to raise over £600 in ticket sales, coming courtesy of donations from local Ripponden businesses, including HT Fitness, XIV Salon, The Whitehouse and The Spring Rock.

James Cooper, Director at The Silk Mill, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support that our three days of fundraising have received from the local community, our thanks go out to anyone who donated a prize or took part in any of our fundraising activities.