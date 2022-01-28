Rising cost of living is 'unaffordable' for many Halifax families, says town's MP

Halifax's MP Holly Lynch

Holly Lynch says a concering number of residents have already been in touch to say they are struggling - and prices are set to rise even further.

“The number of people contacting me because they are struggling with the cost of living is a real concern,” she said. “The price of everything is going up but there is no increase in their income.

“We’ve had some heartbreaking cases of people having to make choices between feeding their family properly or putting on their heating.

“This is before consumers have even felt the brunt of energy price rises, with your average yearly bill expected to rise by £600 come April.

“This will simply be unaffordable for many local families.

“We need the Government to intervene now by cutting VAT on energy bills and giving more targeted support to those who need it most.”

Energy prices have soared over the past months and are set to rise again in Spring when the energy price cap is reviewed.

Those already feeling the pinch include Andy Harrison, of Pellon. He often lights candles instead of putting the lights on, and sometimes even goes to bed at 9pm in order to save money on gas and electricity.

The former painter and decorator and car salesman does not think enough is being done to help those in need.