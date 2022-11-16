Beautiful and caring Naomi Gough, from Bailiff Bridge, had only just turned 19 when she died after an accident on Burdock Way in Halifax in January 2007.

The former Brighouse High School pupil, who was studying at Leeds University, dreamt of becoming a photographer and had been on a day trip to Blackpool with a friend on the day of the horrific crash.

Her courageous mum and dad, Bev and Steve, have since been determined to make a difference on the roads around Calderdale and beyond, setting up a charity in Naomi’s name – the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation.

Steve and Bev Gough with a picture of their beloved daughter Naomi

"We didn't want Naomi to die for nothing,” said Bev. “She was a kind and supportive person and we want to carry on her legacy."

Formed on Naomi’s birthday – December 1 – in 2016, the charity helps other families who have lost a young person on the roads with funeral costs and emotional support.

Bev says there is a common misconception that all the costs for a child’s funeral are provided for free – but that is not the case, and the foundation can gift up to £2,000 towards each funeral.

The emotional support they offer has proved invaluable for many families.

Naomi Gough was 19 when she died after a crash in Halifax

"I've really got to know some parents who have lost children, not just on the roads,” said Bev.

"I want to do it because I can and the feedback has been heartbreaking.

"People just don't know what parents go through. They think that after the funeral, everything is fine.

"Losing a child floors you."

Walkers who took part in this year's Walk4Naomi

Their fundraising includes a walk from Halifax to Blackpool – Walk 4Naomi – which has now become an annual event.

"We thought it'd be a one-off,” said Steve. “Who would have thought it'd still be going?

"I love that it's done in Naomi's name."

The couple are passionate about educating young people about the importance of taking care on the roads, and Steve visits schools giving talks to pupils.

Next week (November 22) Bev will give be part of a road safety presentation to teenagers at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax along with members of the police, fire service and paramedics.

The couple are also looking for businesses interested in donating in return for a talk to their staff.

Their message is a hard-hitting but effective one, with many who have seen it telling the pair it has changed their attitudes to driving and suggesting it should replace the police’s speed awareness course.

“If it can happen to us, it can happen to anyone,” said Steve.

"It’s still very hard. We have six weeks when we have Naomi’s birthday, then mine, then Christmas and New Year, and then the anniversary. I just want to hibernate for that time.”

Bev added: “It's so hard. I would never wish this on anyone.

“People think after a few years, you will be OK but you never are.”