Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: Acapulco nightclub in Halifax throws its support behind customer's fundraising efforts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Raymond Woodhead has been a regular at the Acapulco since the early 1980s and has taken part in marathon runs for the last five decades.
He has decided to challenge himself to his last marathon and is being supported in his fundraising attempts by the club.
"He said he needs pushing so we have got behind him," said Acapulco owner Simon Jackson.
"We want to try and make him a local legend with the younger people and something good to talk about.
"He was born in 1954 so he’s going to be one of, if not the oldest, person to do it but he said he couldn’t really afford it.
"So we said 'you train and we will pay'.
"Even though Raymond is now in his 70s he can still outrun most teenagers and can often be seen walking home after a night out or up early next morning jogging around the Halifax area."
Raymond is believed to have been to the Acapulco more than any other customer and was featured on a documentary made about the club last year.
"Over the last decade, Raymond has become a local character, which I think started when some parents asked their children whether he still went and people asked for photographs with him to show their parents," said Simon.
"Raymond can barely take a few steps without somebody saying 'can I have a selfie with you?'."
Raymond is raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. To donate, click here.