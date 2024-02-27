News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: Acapulco nightclub in Halifax throws its support behind customer's fundraising efforts

The Acapulco nightclub has thrown its support behind their most loyal customer as he prepares to run the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.
By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Raymond Woodhead has been a regular at the Acapulco since the early 1980s and has taken part in marathon runs for the last five decades.

He has decided to challenge himself to his last marathon and is being supported in his fundraising attempts by the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He said he needs pushing so we have got behind him," said Acapulco owner Simon Jackson.

Most Popular
Raymond WoodheadRaymond Woodhead
Raymond Woodhead

"We want to try and make him a local legend with the younger people and something good to talk about.

"He was born in 1954 so he’s going to be one of, if not the oldest, person to do it but he said he couldn’t really afford it.

"So we said 'you train and we will pay'.

"Even though Raymond is now in his 70s he can still outrun most teenagers and can often be seen walking home after a night out or up early next morning jogging around the Halifax area."

Raymond WoodheadRaymond Woodhead
Raymond Woodhead
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raymond is believed to have been to the Acapulco more than any other customer and was featured on a documentary made about the club last year.

"Over the last decade, Raymond has become a local character, which I think started when some parents asked their children whether he still went and people asked for photographs with him to show their parents," said Simon.

"Raymond can barely take a few steps without somebody saying 'can I have a selfie with you?'."

Raymond is raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. To donate, click here.

Related topics:Simon JacksonHalifax