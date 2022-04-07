Roll up for Calderdale charity's weekly tombola

Shoppers will be able to try their luck at winning a prize and help a good cause at the same time at Harveys in Halifax.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:44 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:46 am

Calderdale Lighthouse - the department store's charity for April - is holding tombolas every Friday of this month.

Its team will also be handing out information about the amazing work they do supplying vulnerable and disadvantaged families across the borough with baby equipment, clothing, shoes, bedding, toiletries, toys and books.

For more information about the charity visit https://calderdalelighthouse.com/

Calderdale Lighthouse will be holding tombolas at Harveys of Halifax every Friday
