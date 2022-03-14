Rotarians donate books to Halifax primary school hit by fire
A host of new books have been presented to the Halifax primary school hit by a fire last month.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:10 am
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:22 am
After the devastating blaze at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden, Halifax Calder Rotary decided to buy new books for the students ready for when they returned after half term.
Teachers from the school chose the books from The Thoughtful Spot bookshop, in Skircoat Green, who generously supported the project.
Rotarian Andrew Bateman said that reading is so important for young people. "Having a wide range of exciting new books should help the students to cope with any disruption caused by the fire," he added.