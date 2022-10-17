Woolshops, Halifax

Whilst some people do not have obvious symptoms, others can be seriously ill or become paralysed and this can lead to death.

At the end of 2021 there was one known case in Pakistan and one known case in Afghanistan. At the end of August this had changed to 19 cases in Pakistan, two cases in Afghanistan and six cases in Mozambique.

Polio is a highly infectious disease and mainly affects children under the age of five, but anyone who is unvaccinated can contract the disease. There is no cure, only vaccination for prevention.

Every £1 raised through Rotary has another £2 added by the Gates Foundation.