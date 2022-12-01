Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal: Calderdale Christmas boxes are on their way back

Helped by volunteers from Royal Sun Alliance as you read this article some 1,000 lovely filled Christmas boxes will have been received, checked and sorted. Already Rotary elves are beginning to make up orders for the twenty plus charities and good causes who have requested boxes.

“The first two weeks in December is the critical period,” said Bryan. “We have been collecting from over 30 schools and outlets this last week. Its amazing that until they flow back we never know ‘the mix’ from the good folks of Calderdale when they fill, and its only this last week or so that the charities have placed their orders. Will the returned boxes equate to the orders, who knows, but Santa always seems to be keeping an eye on everything and historically it has always worked out.”

Readers and others who have not yet returned the boxes to the various outlets, are encouraged to do so. Some small stock of flat-packs or boxes are still available from the latter if the reader wishes to participate, and as a reminder theses are:- Tesco at King Cross & Sowerby Bridge, Sainsburys in Halifax, Harveys Cook Shop, and Marsh & Marsh Properties in Hipperholme.

The picture was taken at a recent collection at The Halifax Academy when some 120 boxes filled by pupils and parents were collected. Rotarian Andrew Waite on the right was one of those collecting whilst the organiser of the appeal in the school, Jenni Mutch, in on the left.

