Rotary in Calderdale's Shoebox Appeal is in full swing as boxes are filled for those in need
and live on Freeview channel 276
For the last eleven years, Rotary Clubs in Calderdale have run a successful community spirited Christmas Shoebox Appeal.
Boxes and presents are rolling into the Rotary Grotto and are being sorted to go out to those in need.
"Requests from some fifteen local charities, the majority being children’s, have totalled in excess of 1,300 presents,” said Rotarian Bryan Harkness.
"A total of thirty schools are again participating filling not only boxes provided by Rotary but ‘ordinary shoeboxes’ and also gifting individual presents as well.
“Companies like RSA and Lloyds Banking are just two of a number of Calderdale firms also collecting behind the scenes.”
Bryan shared that at the moment they think they might be short of gifts for older children, those in the age range 13 to 18.
“It’s not easy to donate for older children but games and appropriate toiletry items are always useful for the later ages" he said.
For anyone who would like to donate, shoeboxes are still available to collect and return at The Cook Shop at Harveys.
In addition the shop will also take any gifts in bags that are donated as Rotary members are aware that many presents such as games and boxed toiletry items will not always fit into a shoebox.
Bryan added: “So, readers why not get behind this wonderful local community appeal and make a gift to a young person who might otherwise expect to receive little at Christmas time.
"Rotary hopes to have all the presents distributed to the charities and good causes by Monday, December 18.”