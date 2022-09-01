Royal British Legion in Halifax celebrate laying of new flag stones after being hit by thieves
The Halifax branch of the Royal British Legion have unveiled their new stone flags to replace ones that were stolen by heartless thieves in April.
Since the theft, the branch, on Hopwood Lane, has accepted a new security system and new flag stones donated free of charge by local businesses.
And after appealing for the public's help in laying the new flag stones, they have now been unveiled at a ceremony attended by Halifax MP Holly Lynch.
Paul Tait, from the Halifax branch, said: "Our Yorkshire stone flags, from the front of the building, were sadly stolen over the Easter weekend.
"This left an uneven surface which some of our ex service folk struggled to negotiate.
"We came together to celebrate local companies coming to our aid to replace and repair the damage.
"Halifax Security and Technologies provided an extra CCTV camera, Marshalls provided new stone flags, Jewsons assisted with sand and cement and Gary Pilkington Builders are currently in the process of completing all the repair work.
"All these materials and services were free of charge, including the plaque on the wall outside the building made and fixed by Briggs Priestley."We were very lucky that our MP Holly Lynch was able to attend to unveil the plaque and agree with us all that local communities are what matter; communities of good people coming forward when challenges like these arise.
"We also enjoyed a buffet contributed by Halifax Sainsbury's and particularly enjoyed our local Friendly Brass Band playing for the celebration."