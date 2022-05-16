Royal Caribbean cruise ship show calls for Brighouse dancer

Sebastian Anthony has a 12 month contacy with the Royal Caribbean cruises onboard the Liberty of the Seas.

The former Brighouse High School student auditioned in London in February and heard the news he’d been successful in mid March.

Heather Killoran, Sebastian’s mum, shared her pride: “Sebastian has always been focused and determined to make a career as a Performer.

Sebastian Anthony

“He has made many sacrifices in order to commit to his training which he studied at Renaissance Arts Conservatoire Leeds.

"I am so proud of him and excited for this new contract which will see him sailing around the Caribbean and performing in this fabulous show. I can’t wait to join him onboard later in the year.”

Sebastian has been dancing since the age of four and started at Zoe Kelly’s Dance School in Brighouse.

Back in 2017 he was offered a place on a dance and musical theatre course at Renaissance Arts in Leeds.

The dancer performed in the Bradford pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwards alongside panto king Billy Pearce back in 2019 as well as the most recent panto, Sleeping Beauty.