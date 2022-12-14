Communication Workers Union (CWU) industrial action means that December 16, is now the final chance to post Christmas gifts and cards in time for the big day, with the deadline for 2nd Class deliveries having already passed.

Despite this, the Post Office is recommending that customers visit branches ahead of the Friday deadline, as this could help minimise the risk of gifts getting caught in potential delays resulting from strike action, whilst also avoiding the Christmas rush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, customers unable to visit a Post Office branch by Friday are in luck, as you can still use Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed Service until Wednesday, December 21, to ensure cards and gifts arrive before Christmas Day.

Royal Mail have annouced that the latest recommended day to post before Christmas is Friday, December 16. (Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director said: “Royal Mail has brought forward the last recommended posting dates for many of its services.

“As a result, Friday, December 16, is now likely to be even busier in Post Office branches as customers race to ensure cards and gifts arrive for Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad