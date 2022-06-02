Royal recognition for volunteers these Calderdale groups with prestigious Queens Award for Voluntary Services

The groups are Halifax Society for the Blind, Disability Support Calderdale and Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water.

Steve Duncan of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: 'I am thrilled for the three local charities who have won the Queens Awards for Voluntary Service 2022. This year's winners join the eight charities from last year.

"This Award, equivalent to an MBE, is not dished out like confetti they are hard earned awards, and the clearest barometer of the strength, vibrancy, and professionalism of the voluntary sector here in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disability Support Calderdale

"The rigorous assessments were carried out by Calderdale Deputy Lieutenants Virginia Lloyd, Nicky Chance Thompson, Neil Davidson, Tim Cole and Steve Duncan.

"On behalf of the Community Foundation for Calderdale and the voluntary sector in Calderdale may I congratulate Halifax Society for the Blind, Disability Support Calderdale and Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water."

The winning charities will each receive a glass crystal award, a framed certificate personally signed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 and an invitation for two people to attend a Royal Garden party in May 2023.

Calderdale charity, Halifax Society for the Blind have been awarded the prestigious Queens Award for Voluntary Services, for the work of their volunteers supporting local people struggling with sight loss.

Halifax Society for the Blind

Sue Mort, Chair of HSB said: “We are truly honoured to have received this award. Our volunteers are enthusiastic and determined in providing a variety of support including; supporting group activities, coaching people with new technologies, giving practical advice about sight aids and providing social interaction in a range of settings. Our volunteer trustees have also guided our Charity through the recent tough times, and I’m proud of all of them.”

Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water has just been awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water is working to build the cultural heart in Sowerby Bridge.

Phil Hawdon of Sowerby Bridge Fire & Water, said: “On behalf of all the people who have worked so hard in so many different ways over the past decade, diligently and enthusiastically as volunteers, and the individuals, groups, community partners and local businesses who have supported us so well for so long, we are delighted and honoured to accept this award. Why not join us?”

Disability Support Calderdale has also been awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.