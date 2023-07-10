RSPCA appeals for information after dog who recently gave birth was cruelly abandoned in Halifax
A member of the public found the dog, a bulldog-type breed, in Withins Lane, Halifax, on Friday (July 7) in a poor condition.
Concerned for her welfare, they took her to the RSPCA’s Halifax branch.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Emmeline Myall said: “It is clear this poor dog has recently given birth as she is lactating, and we are extremely concerned for her welfare - and those of her pups - as she isn’t with them at a time when she absolutely needs to be.
“She is also underweight and has a skin condition - the poor girl isn’t in a good way. We are keen to find out where she came from and how she came to be in this condition.”
Despite being microchipped, the details aren’t up to date and a phone number listed on the database doesn’t work.
Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01109546.
The incident comes at a busy time for RSPCA officers in the region.
Latest figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional cruelty against animals including 1,520 reports in Yorkshire last year - an increase of 23 per cent compared to 2021.
The animal charity is bracing for one of its busiest summers this year as it expects another season of suffering, with more people reporting cruelty to animals from July to September.