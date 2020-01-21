RSPCA challenge people to style outfits bought in their charity shops

#RSPCAMyStyle is a week long challenge, encouraging people to don their charity shop bargains.

To participate, simply wear an outfit with items you found in one of the RSPCA's 11 shops in Calderdale.

"Each day we want you to accept the challenge of wearing one item that you have bought from one of our RSPCA charity shops, and share your pictures on all your social media platforms using the hashtag #RSPCAMyStyle," said shop manager Charlotte Leggatt.

The challenge started yesterday and is finishing on January 26, so there's still plenty of time to show off your trendy outfits.

"The charity shop challenge is a wonderful way of encouraging the community to visit your local RSPCA shop and find really unique and fashionable items not on the high street that set you apart from the crowd.

"Simply shopping with us directly helps the animals in our care, for example purchasing a top for £4 means we can feed a cat for an entire week.

"You can also be proud of your purchase knowing you're helping to save the planet by buying a 'recycled' garment - we really think ethical and environmental shopping is the future.

"Our charity shops receive so many amazing garments - new goods, designer pieces and high street items too, so it's really fun to have a snoop around to see what you can find."