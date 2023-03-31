The pups, named by the RSPCA Daphne, Dorothy and Dylan, were dumped on the towpath last Friday (March 24).

They were in “poor condition” when they were discovered by a member of the public, says the animal welfare charity.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Kris Walker said: “These poor pups were found in a cardboard box at about 1pm by a member of the public along a canal towpath between Sowerby Bridge and Salterhebble.

The three puppies were dumped in a box

“The little dogs are only around eight weeks old - they are still too young to be away from their mum.”

The crossbreed dogs - two females and a male - all have skin conditions and one of the dogs also has a swollen front leg with an abscess-type injury.

They are now in the care of the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch.

“Thankfully they will all be okay but it is concerning that they were dumped,” said Kris.

One of the puppies had an injury on its leg

“We’re asking the public for help - if you recognise the puppies or know of a mum whose pups have suddenly disappeared, this information might help us find who did this.”

Anyone who has information is urged to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 1238018.

The RSPCA says its officers are responding to an increasing number of abandoned pets as the cost of living crisis continues to bite - but the animal welfare charity says dumping pets is never the answer.

“It is never acceptable to abandon an animal, even if you think you are doing it with good intentions because you can’t afford veterinary fees,” said Kris.

"It is a cruel way to treat an animal. If you have a pet who needs veterinary care, there is financial help out there - the last thing you should do is dump them.”

Last month, the RSPCA received 1,324 reports of abandoned animals - up 8 per cent from February 2022.